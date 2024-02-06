Sarah Garner joins food bank staff

Sarah M. Garner is the new chief advancement officer, responsible for fundraising and marketing, for Southeast Missouri Food Bank in Sikeston, Missouri.
A Southeast Missouri State University graduate, Garner is a former employee of Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.