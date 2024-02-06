Sarah Christenberry joins Saint Francis group

Sarah C. Christenberry, MD, has joined Cape Physician Associates, a Saint Francis Medical Partner.
Christenberry earned undergraduate degrees in biology and history from Presbyterian University in South Carolina.
A pediatrician, she completed her residency at the University of Missouri-Columbia.
According to a release from the hospital system, Christenberry has a particular interest in the prevention of childhood obesity.
