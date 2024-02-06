Sanders to assume new post with Jackson

Janet Sanders, City of Jackson Building and Planning manager for the past 21 years, will succeed the retiring Kent Peetz as the city's Public Works director later this month.
"I'd like to thank Kent for his years of service to the citizens of Jackson," Mayor Dwain Hahs said. "Janet's years of experience with the city will make the transition to Public Works seamless and without any interruption of service."
Sanders joined the city in 1995 as a construction inspector, and among her other responsibilities has been staff liaison to the city's Historic Preservation Commission.
