BusinessMay 10, 2021

Salvation Army reassigns DeGonias; Reiniers taking Cape positions

A leadership change is coming to the local Salvation Army facility in Cape Girardeau. After serving four years as pastors and administrators in Cape Girardeau, Salvation Army Lts. Matt and Virginia DeGonia have been assigned to serve as divisional youth and candidates secretaries at The Salvation Army's Midland headquarters in St. Louis. Their reassignment becomes effective at the end of June...

Southeast Missourian
Stephen and Lily Reinier have been assigned to be the new pastors and administrators of The Salvation Army's Cape Girardeau post beginning this summer.
Stephen and Lily Reinier have been assigned to be the new pastors and administrators of The Salvation Army's Cape Girardeau post beginning this summer.

A leadership change is coming to the local Salvation Army facility in Cape Girardeau.

After serving four years as pastors and administrators in Cape Girardeau, Salvation Army Lts. Matt and Virginia DeGonia have been assigned to serve as divisional youth and candidates secretaries at The Salvation Army's Midland headquarters in St. Louis. Their reassignment becomes effective at the end of June.

Replacing them will be Lts. Stephen and Lily Reinier. The Reiniers and their children are moving to Cape Girardeau from Alton, Illinois, where they have served as pastors and administrators of The Salvation Army facility there the past four years.

"We have loved our time here and wish that it wasn't coming to an end," Matt DeGonia said. "However, we know that God has exciting opportunities and challenges for us at our new appointment."

"We are incredibly grateful for the time that we have spent here," Virginia DeGonia added. "We are taking so much knowledge with us and we will have lasting relationships within the community of Cape Girardeau. This has been an amazing appointment and we are blessed to have been a part of it."

The Salvation Army's facilities in Cape Girardeau are at 701 Good Hope St.

Business




