Salvation Army reassigns DeGonias; Reiniers taking Cape positions

"We have loved our time here and wish that it wasn't coming to an end," Matt DeGonia said. "However, we know that God has exciting opportunities and challenges for us at our new appointment."

"We are incredibly grateful for the time that we have spent here," Virginia DeGonia added. "We are taking so much knowledge with us and we will have lasting relationships within the community of Cape Girardeau. This has been an amazing appointment and we are blessed to have been a part of it."

The Salvation Army's facilities in Cape Girardeau are at 701 Good Hope St.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.