BusinessJanuary 6, 2025

Salon to host ribbon-cutting Friday

The grand reopening for a Cape Girardeau salon is scheduled for Friday, Jan 10. It will be marked with a ribbon-cutting by the city's regional chamber of commerce.
The grand reopening for a Cape Girardeau salon is scheduled for Friday, Jan 10. It will be marked with a ribbon-cutting by the city's regional chamber of commerce.Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com

Hanai Salon & Tanning’s grand reopening ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at 91 S. Plaza Way in Cape Girardeau. The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon-cutting to mark the occasion.

