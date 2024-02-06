All sections
July 12, 2021

Sales-tax revenue maintaining record pace

Sales-tax receipts in Cape Girardeau County continue to add up at a record pace indicating brisk retail activity in the county. The latest figures released last week by Cape County Treasurer Roger Hudson show the county received $746,265.51 this month from its half-cent sales tax. That was nearly 10.4% more than the $676.198.33 the tax generated last July...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

Sales-tax receipts in Cape Girardeau County continue to add up at a record pace indicating brisk retail activity in the county.

The latest figures released last week by Cape County Treasurer Roger Hudson show the county received $746,265.51 this month from its half-cent sales tax. That was nearly 10.4% more than the $676.198.33 the tax generated last July.

So far in 2021, the county's sales-tax receipts are running almost 7.5% ahead of the pace set in 2020 when the sales tax generated a record of nearly $7.8 million.

Assuming the sales-tax trend continues, it appears the sales tax total will eclipse $8 million for the county's treasury for the first time ever in 2021.

In addition to the half-cent sales tax, the county received a payment this month of $746,263.17 from its half-cent Proposition One tax and $740,681.31 from its Law Enforcement/Public Safety half-cent tax.

Finally, the county reported its 1.5% use tax on out-of-state and internet sales generated $139,975.86, bringing the use-tax revenue to date this year to $1,677,553.55.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
