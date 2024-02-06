Sales-tax revenue maintaining record pace

Sales-tax receipts in Cape Girardeau County continue to add up at a record pace indicating brisk retail activity in the county.

The latest figures released last week by Cape County Treasurer Roger Hudson show the county received $746,265.51 this month from its half-cent sales tax. That was nearly 10.4% more than the $676.198.33 the tax generated last July.

So far in 2021, the county's sales-tax receipts are running almost 7.5% ahead of the pace set in 2020 when the sales tax generated a record of nearly $7.8 million.