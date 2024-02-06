Saint Francis's Barnette feted by health industry group

Alan Barnette, MD, FAAP, a neonatologist at Cape Neonatology Specialists, a Saint Francis Medical Partner in Cape Girardeau, has received a Missouri Chapter Award from American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP).
Barnette is recognized for his role as a "subject matter expert" in the collaborative grant awarded to Kansas and Missouri AAP for the performance improvement project on adolescent immunization.
