Saint Francis wins digital health recognition

Saint Francis Healthcare System received a 2022 Level 8 achievement from College of Healthcare Information Management Executives.
Noted for acute and ambulatory results, the recognition comes from CHIME's Digital Health Most Wired Survey.
