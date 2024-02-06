Saint Francis welcomes Rev. Anthony C. Nwankwo as chaplain

The Rev. Anthony C. Nwankwo, STL, CPE, has joined Saint Francis Healthcare System as a chaplain in pastoral care services.
Nwankwo holds degrees from Urbania University in Rome, Italy, and Jesuit School of Theology in Berkeley, California.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.