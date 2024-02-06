All sections
BusinessNovember 21, 2022
Saint Francis welcomes Rev. Anthony C. Nwankwo as chaplain
The Rev. Anthony C. Nwankwo, STL, CPE, has joined Saint Francis Healthcare System as a chaplain in pastoral care services. Nwankwo holds degrees from Urbania University in Rome, Italy, and Jesuit School of Theology in Berkeley, California.
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
The Rev. Anthony C. Nwankwo
The Rev. Anthony C. Nwankwo

The Rev. Anthony C. Nwankwo, STL, CPE, has joined Saint Francis Healthcare System as a chaplain in pastoral care services.

Nwankwo holds degrees from Urbania University in Rome, Italy, and Jesuit School of Theology in Berkeley, California.

