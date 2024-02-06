Saint Francis welcomes Jessica Riley

Jessica Riley, MSN, RN, APRN, AGACNP-BC, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Southeast Missouri State University, has joined Saint Francis Healthcare System.
Riley, who most recently worked for St. Louis's Barnes-Jewish Hospital, will serve as a nurse practitioner and congestive heart failure coordinator for Cape Cardiology Group, a Saint Francis Medical Partner.
