Saint Francis volunteers feted

Saint Francis Healthcare System's Auxiliary held its annual Volunteer Christmas Breakfast at Drury Plaza Conference Center on Dec. 7 in Cape Girardeau.
Ninety three volunteers were in attendance. Cathy Pancoast and Eugene Beussink were named Volunteers of the Year. Betty Carroll and Judi Owens were named Auxilians of the Year. The awards are based on years of service and hours volunteered.
