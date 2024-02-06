Saint Francis, SSM to collaborate on expanded services

"We believe healthcare is best delivered locally. Saint Francis and SSM Health will remain strong fully independent Catholic Health systems," Saint Francis' president and CEO Justin Davison said in a news release. "This expanded relationship widens our strategy as we collaborate to find innovative new ways to ensure patients have convenient access to the healthcare services they need — when and where they need it most."

Franciscan sisters founded both organizations — SSM Health in St. Louis in 1872 and Saint Francis in Cape Girardeau in 1875.

"As two well-respected Missouri-based Catholic health systems, we have much in common ..." SSM Health's regional president Jeremy Fotheringham said in the statement. "... Together, we will further strengthen and advance our shared Mission in Catholic healthcare to ensure every patient gets the best care possible, while keeping that care affordable for the individuals and families we serve."

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.