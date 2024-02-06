Saint Francis, Southeast to conduct health needs assessment studies

Saint Francis Healthcare System has initiated an online community health needs assessment to gather insights from area residents about the area's health care needs. SoutheastHEALTH, which is on a different reporting schedule, will conduct a similar survey beginning in a few months.

Community health needs surveys are conducted every three years by not-for-profit hospitals such as Saint Francis and Southeast as required by the Affordable Care Act. The surveys seek perspectives of community residents from throughout the region to help health care providers formulate programs and strategies to help meet the region's health care needs.