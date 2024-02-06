Saint Francis receives cardiology program recognition

For the 10th consecutive year, Saint Francis Healthcare System's Heart Hospital has received the American College of Cardiology's National Cardiovascular Data Registry (NCDR) Chest Pain -- Myocardial Infarction (MI) Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award. Saint Francis is one of 212 medical facilities nationwide to receive the college's recognition in 2021.
The award recognizes the Saint Francis Heart Hospital's sustained achievement in the chest pain/MI registry for two consecutive years (2019 and 2020) and its performance in several specific categories related to the overall quality of care provided to heart attack patients.
Nearly 700,000 Americans suffer a heart attack annually, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A heart attack happens when a blood clot in a coronary artery partially or completely blocks blood flow to the heart muscle. Treatment guidelines include administering aspirin upon arrival at the hospital and at discharge, timely restoration of blood flow to the blocked artery or arteries, smoking cessation counseling and cardiac rehabilitation.
