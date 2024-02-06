Saint Francis promotes Yvonna Pereira

Yvonne Pereira, a Southeast Missouri State University graduate, has been named benefits manager in Saint Francis Healthcare System's human resources department.
Pereira, who joined the hospital system in 2020, was promoted from HR development specialist.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.