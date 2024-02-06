Saint Francis promotes Lisa Newcomer to VP

Newcomer's operational oversight includes Cape Medical Oncology, Cape Radiation Oncology, Womancare, Infusion Center, Sleep Disorders Center and respiratory care services.

Newcomer joined Saint Francis in 1989 as a Respiratory Therapist and has served Saint Francis in several roles, most recently as service line director of cancer services.

