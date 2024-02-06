Saint Francis promotes Lisa Newcomer to VP

Lisa Newcomer, RRT, MBA, FACHE, has been named vice president-regional operations for Saint Francis Healthcare System effective Jan. 2.
In a newly created role, Newcomer will be responsible for regional support services — including imaging, laboratory and pharmacy services, home health and hospice, palliative care and the Saint Francis Cancer Institute.
Newcomer's operational oversight includes Cape Medical Oncology, Cape Radiation Oncology, Womancare, Infusion Center, Sleep Disorders Center and respiratory care services.
Newcomer joined Saint Francis in 1989 as a Respiratory Therapist and has served Saint Francis in several roles, most recently as service line director of cancer services.
