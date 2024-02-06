Saint Francis offers virtual urgent care

Virtual urgent care for "many health conditions" is now being offered by Saint Francis Healthcare System.
"By accessing care virtually, patients save time commuting to an appointment, forgo waiting rooms, avoid rearranging schedules (and more)," said Saint Francis's Alex Ogburn, MBA, FACHE.
The hospital system said care may be sought seven days a week by checking in online at www.sfmc.net/virtualurgentcare.
According to a news release, patients can speak to a medical provider through a secure, interactive video visit via smartphone, tablet, desktop or laptop.
