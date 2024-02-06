All sections
August 28, 2023

Saint Francis notes groundbreaking procedures performed

Saint Francis Healthcare System announced Tuesday, Aug. 22, successful completion of two robotic bronchoscopy procedures utilizing the Ion endoluminal system by Hussein Asad, interventional pulmonologist at Cape Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine, a Saint Francis medical partner...

Jeff Long
Hussein Asad
Hussein Asad

Saint Francis Healthcare System announced Tuesday, Aug. 22, successful completion of two robotic bronchoscopy procedures utilizing the Ion endoluminal system by Hussein Asad, interventional pulmonologist at Cape Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine, a Saint Francis medical partner.

"These procedures mark a significant advancement in minimally invasive medical techniques and underscores Saint Francis' commitment to providing state-of-the-art healthcare to its patients and community," said Asad.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death for both men and women in the United States and according to the American Lung Association, only 16 percent of lung cancer cases are diagnosed at an early stage.

