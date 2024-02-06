All sections
BusinessDecember 6, 2021

Saint Francis NICU receives donation

Saint Francis Healthcare System has announced it is one of 15 hospitals nationally to receive a NICU (neonatal intensive care unit) donation as part of this year's Nominate a NICU program — jointly sponsored by Project Sweet Peas, a national not-for-profit organization supporting both NICUs and NICU families; The Superhero Project, a regional not-for-profit assisting NICU families; and 4moms, makers of the MamaRoo infant seat...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Karlyle Christian-Ritter, M.D., assists a tiny patient in Saint Francis Medical Center's neonatal intensive care unit.
Karlyle Christian-Ritter, M.D., assists a tiny patient in Saint Francis Medical Center's neonatal intensive care unit.Submitted

Saint Francis Healthcare System has announced it is one of 15 hospitals nationally to receive a NICU (neonatal intensive care unit) donation as part of this year's Nominate a NICU program — jointly sponsored by Project Sweet Peas, a national not-for-profit organization supporting both NICUs and NICU families; The Superhero Project, a regional not-for-profit assisting NICU families; and 4moms, makers of the MamaRoo infant seat.

"We are so grateful for this donation," said Lanae Romann, RN, MSN, Patient Care Manager, Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Saint Francis Healthcare System. "The MamaRoo is a favorite with NICU colleagues and has shown great outcomes in soothing our babies in the NICU. This donation provides more babies the opportunity to utilize the great benefits MamaRoos have to offer."

Story Tags
Business
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

