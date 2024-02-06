Saint Francis Medical Center earns top safety marks

The Leapfrog Group, a national not-for-profit patient care watchdog, gave Saint Francis Medical Center an "A" Hospital Safety Grade during its latest rating.

"We are proud and impressed by the excellence in patient care and quality delivered to patients in our region," Justin Davison, president and chief executive officer of Saint Francis Healthcare System, said in a news release. "This is a meaningful acknowledgment of the hard work and dedication of so many."

The 306-bed hospital is Cape Girardeau's largest employer with around 3,000 employees.

Leapfrog assigns ratings of "A", "B", "C", "D" or "F" to hospitals nationwide based on more than 30 performance aspects reflecting accidents, injuries, infections and the measures hospitals take to prevent harm.