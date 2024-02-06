Saint Francis Medical Center earns top safety marks

The Leapfrog Group, a national not-for-profit patient care watchdog, gave Saint Francis Medical Center an "A" Hospital Safety Grade during its latest rating.
"We are proud and impressed by the excellence in patient care and quality delivered to patients in our region," Justin Davison, president and chief executive officer of Saint Francis Healthcare System, said in a news release. "This is a meaningful acknowledgment of the hard work and dedication of so many."
The 306-bed hospital is Cape Girardeau's largest employer with around 3,000 employees.
Leapfrog assigns ratings of "A", "B", "C", "D" or "F" to hospitals nationwide based on more than 30 performance aspects reflecting accidents, injuries, infections and the measures hospitals take to prevent harm.
Grades are updated every fall and spring.
"Earning an 'A' Grade means Saint Francis made a true commitment to put patients first," said Leah Binder, president and chief executive officer of The Leapfrog Group. "We congratulate the leadership, board, clinicians, staff and volunteers that all had a role to play in this achievement."
Leapfrog grades may be viewed online at https://HospitalSafetyGrade.org. They are peer-reviewed, transparent and free for the public to access.
