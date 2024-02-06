Saint Francis hosting 'Join the Blue' hiring event

As part of its ongoing employee recruitment campaign, Saint Francis Healthcare System will hold a "Join the Blue" career event from 4 until 9 p.m. Sept. 23 at Saint Francis Medical Center. The event will take place inside Entrance 1 at the hospital.

Representatives from a cross-section of hospital service areas will be on hand to discuss various openings including positions as registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, nurse assistants, patient transporters, housekeeping staff, food and nutrition staff, radiology technicians and more.

Interested attendees will be able to apply and interview on-site during the event and immediate contingent offers will be given to qualified candidates.