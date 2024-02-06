All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessAugust 30, 2021

Saint Francis hosting 'Join the Blue' hiring event

As part of its ongoing employee recruitment campaign, Saint Francis Healthcare System will hold a "Join the Blue" career event from 4 until 9 p.m. Sept. 23 at Saint Francis Medical Center. The event will take place inside Entrance 1 at the hospital...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

As part of its ongoing employee recruitment campaign, Saint Francis Healthcare System will hold a "Join the Blue" career event from 4 until 9 p.m. Sept. 23 at Saint Francis Medical Center. The event will take place inside Entrance 1 at the hospital.

Representatives from a cross-section of hospital service areas will be on hand to discuss various openings including positions as registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, nurse assistants, patient transporters, housekeeping staff, food and nutrition staff, radiology technicians and more.

Interested attendees will be able to apply and interview on-site during the event and immediate contingent offers will be given to qualified candidates.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Anyone attending the event is asked to wear protective face masks.

A preregistration form for the event can be found at www.sfmc.net/JointheBlue while a list of current openings can be viewed at www.careers.sfmc.net.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessNov. 6
Stock market today: Wall Street rallies on Election Day as e...
BusinessNov. 4
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall
BusinessNov. 4
Cape Girardeau businesses receive Torch Awards for Ethics
BusinessNov. 4
Missouri fuel prices welcome treat after Halloween

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Drury Hotels opens new Chattanooga location
BusinessNov. 4
Drury Hotels opens new Chattanooga location
Plus-size fashion in vogue at Vera June Boutique
BusinessNov. 4
Plus-size fashion in vogue at Vera June Boutique
Personal trainer to speak at Jackson chamber Lunch and Learn
BusinessNov. 4
Personal trainer to speak at Jackson chamber Lunch and Learn
Old Town Cape grant recipients spruce up downtown
BusinessNov. 3
Old Town Cape grant recipients spruce up downtown
A TV as big as a bed? With the holidays approaching, stores stock more supersize sets
BusinessNov. 3
A TV as big as a bed? With the holidays approaching, stores stock more supersize sets
Apple Unveils New M4 Powered iMac, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro; More Info at B&H
BusinessOct. 31
Apple Unveils New M4 Powered iMac, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro; More Info at B&H
Tractor Supply Kicks Off 2024 FFA Future Leaders Scholarship Fundraiser
BusinessOct. 31
Tractor Supply Kicks Off 2024 FFA Future Leaders Scholarship Fundraiser
7 steps to forecasting your cash flow needs in retirement
BusinessOct. 29
7 steps to forecasting your cash flow needs in retirement
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy