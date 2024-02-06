All sections
BusinessMarch 17, 2025

Saint Francis hosting Connected Care open house event

Saint Francis Healthcare System invites the community to its Connected Care open house March 27. Attendees may meet health care providers, explore treatment options and enjoy interactive demos and free resources.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
A Thursday, March 27, open house at Saint Francis Medical Center will allow members of the public to learn about treatment options from health care providers. Attendees can also participate in interactive demonstrations.
Saint Francis Healthcare System will hold a provider open house event, known as Connected Care, from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 27, at Entrance 1 of Saint Francis Medical Center, 211 Saint Francis Drive, in Cape Girardeau.

This open house will allow for attendees to meet health care providers from different specialties and learn more about treatment options and wellness programs. They can also engage in interactive demonstrations and receive free health resources.

It is open to all community members. Light refreshments will be provided.

