Saint Francis hosting Connected Care open house event

Saint Francis Healthcare System will hold a provider open house event, known as Connected Care, from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 27, at Entrance 1 of Saint Francis Medical Center, 211 Saint Francis Drive, in Cape Girardeau.
This open house will allow for attendees to meet health care providers from different specialties and learn more about treatment options and wellness programs. They can also engage in interactive demonstrations and receive free health resources.
It is open to all community members. Light refreshments will be provided.
