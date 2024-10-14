Saint Francis Home Health wins recognition

Saint Francis Home Health announced receipt of a five-star patient survey rating from Medicare's Care Compare in recognition of SFHH's "commitment to developing a personalized plan of care to each patient and delivering consistent, quality care."
