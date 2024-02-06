All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessNovember 25, 2024

Saint Francis hires new nurse practitioner, physician assistants

Saint Francis Healthcare welcomes new medical staff: Morgan Gates joins Cape Medical Oncology as a nurse practitioner, while Elise Dewey and Julianne Wheelock join the emergency department team.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Morgan Gates
Morgan Gates
Elise Dewey
Elise Dewey
Julianne Wheelock
Julianne Wheelock

Saint Francis Healthcare System has added new medical staff to their team with three new hires.

Family nurse practitioner Morgan Gates has joined Saint Francis medical partner Cape Medical Oncology. Gates is board certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners and completed her medical education earlier this year at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.

Cape Medical Oncology is at 211 Saint Francis Drive, entrance 6, in Cape Girardeau.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Elise Dewey and Julianne Wheelock were also hired as physician assistants for the emergency department, bringing their experience to Saint Francis Medical Center.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Advertisement
Related
BusinessNov. 25
Jackson IT business finalist for industry award
BusinessNov. 25
Mercy Southeast adds virtual ICU capabilities
BusinessNov. 25
Missouri gas prices on rise
BusinessNov. 25
Papa Johns, Media Leaf apply for business licenses

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Presson: How family businesses drive economic growth and community resilience
BusinessNov. 23
Presson: How family businesses drive economic growth and community resilience
5 tips for incorporating the next generation into your business from people doing the work
BusinessNov. 22
5 tips for incorporating the next generation into your business from people doing the work
Stock market today: Wall Street gains ground as it notches a winning week and another Dow record
BusinessNov. 22
Stock market today: Wall Street gains ground as it notches a winning week and another Dow record
Sponsored: House of Paws Grooming offers personalized care for your dog’s health and happiness
BusinessNov. 22
Sponsored: House of Paws Grooming offers personalized care for your dog’s health and happiness
How to keep your philanthropic giving local during business transitions
BusinessNov. 21
How to keep your philanthropic giving local during business transitions
Stock market today: Wall Street rises with Nvidia as bitcoin bursts above $99,000
BusinessNov. 21
Stock market today: Wall Street rises with Nvidia as bitcoin bursts above $99,000
Sponsored: Capital Insurance & Associates, Inc. A family business rooted in service and expertise
BusinessNov. 21
Sponsored: Capital Insurance & Associates, Inc. A family business rooted in service and expertise
Sponsored: How TeeHouse Complex is redefining golf in Cape Girardeau with innovation and community focus
BusinessNov. 20
Sponsored: How TeeHouse Complex is redefining golf in Cape Girardeau with innovation and community focus
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy