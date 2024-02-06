Saint Francis hires new nurse practitioner, physician assistants

Saint Francis Healthcare System has added new medical staff to their team with three new hires.
Family nurse practitioner Morgan Gates has joined Saint Francis medical partner Cape Medical Oncology. Gates is board certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners and completed her medical education earlier this year at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.
Cape Medical Oncology is at 211 Saint Francis Drive, entrance 6, in Cape Girardeau.
Elise Dewey and Julianne Wheelock were also hired as physician assistants for the emergency department, bringing their experience to Saint Francis Medical Center.
