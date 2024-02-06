Saint Francis Healthcare with new officers, board members

Saint Francis Healthcare System is welcoming new officers and members to the Healthcare System Board and Health Development Services Board.
Steven K. Dirnberger, a Cape Girardeau certified public accountant, has been named chairman.
Laura L. Younghouse, president of Midwest Energy, Cape Girardeau, is now vice chairwoman.
Jeffrey S. Hotop of The Bank of Missouri, a Jackson resident, has joined the board.
Adan Kidd, president of Kidd Oil Co. of Cape Girardeau, has been named chairman.
Susan Tomlin, a lawyer with Layton & Southard in Cape Girardeau, has rejoined the board.
Kevin A. Govero, owner and president of BP Financial Services of Cape Girardeau, will continue to serve on both boards.
