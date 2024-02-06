Saint Francis Healthcare System wins Show Me Excellence Awards

Saint Francis Healthcare System has won 16 Show Me Excellence Awards for health care marketing from the Missouri Association for Healthcare Public Relations and Marketing.
Saint Francis, in an awards ceremony conducted via video presentation because of COVID-19, took five first-place, six second-place and five third-place honors.
