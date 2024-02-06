All sections
BusinessNovember 8, 2021

Saint Francis Healthcare System wins Show Me Excellence Awards

Saint Francis Healthcare System has won 16 Show Me Excellence Awards for health care marketing from the Missouri Association for Healthcare Public Relations and Marketing. Saint Francis, in an awards ceremony conducted via video presentation because of COVID-19, took five first-place, six second-place and five third-place honors...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau is seen in this undated photo.
Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau is seen in this undated photo.Southeast Missourian file

Saint Francis Healthcare System has won 16 Show Me Excellence Awards for health care marketing from the Missouri Association for Healthcare Public Relations and Marketing.

Saint Francis, in an awards ceremony conducted via video presentation because of COVID-19, took five first-place, six second-place and five third-place honors.

  • First place: "Promise Broken" Newspaper Ads (Category: Advertising — Print); "Promise Broken" Direct Mail (Category: Direct Mail); President and CEO Updates (Category: Employee Communication Projects); Medical Staff Updates (Category: Physician Relations/Communications Projects); "Promise Broken" Campaign (Category: Special Marketing or Public Relations Projects).
  • Second place: 2019 Annual Report (Category: Annual Report); "Pink Means Prevention" Direct Mail (Category: Direct Mail); "Every Moment. Every Journey." TV Commercial (Category: Advertising — Television); Page 2 of 2 — "Promise Broken" Radio Ad (Category: Advertising — Radio); "Every Moment. Every Journey." Newspaper Ads (Category: Advertising — Print); "Promise Broken" Website (Category: Websites/Internet).
  • Third place: "Our People Make Us Stand Out" Digital Billboard (Category: Advertising — Outdoor); Facebook Lives (Category: Social/Interactive Media); President and CEO Updates (Category: Internal Publications/Routine -- Electronic); Patient Guidebook (Category: Special Purpose Publications); "Every Moment. Every Journey." Direct Mail (Category: Direct Mail).

