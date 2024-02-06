The $7.5 million, 23,000-square-foot Saint Francis Clinic Jackson opens this week at 2130 E. Jackson Blvd.
A ribbon-cutting for the new facility was held last week to mark completion of the project, which houses primary care and counseling services along with an on-site lab, imaging and extended urgent care hours on nights and weekends.
The clinic is one of several outreach projects Saint Francis Healthcare System is developing or has recently completed throughout the region.
Saint Francis recently expanded services and renamed its Poplar Bluff facility at 225 Physicians Park Drive as Saint Francis Medical Center Poplar Bluff, providing ambulatory surgery, primary and specialty care, along with lab, imaging and pharmacy services. It will also offer counseling, audiology and physical therapy.
Last week, Saint Francis closed on an 18-acre tract in Sikeston between Route H and Interstate 55 at Exit 67 behind Drury Inn and Suites, with plans to build a new clinic there starting later this year. According to a news release from Saint Francis, all services of the Ferguson Medical Group in Sikeston will move into the new clinic when it opens in 2023.
Saint Francis Healthcare has also announced plans to expand primary and urgent care services with Ferguson Medical Group clinics in Charleston, East Prairie and Scott City, as well as expansions to the services at Cape Primary Care and Immediate Convenient Care, located at the intersection of North Kingshighway and Lexington Avenue in Cape Girardeau.
"There has been a shift away from hospital-based care with a greater emphasis on prevention and treatment in an outpatient, ambulatory clinic setting," said Saint Francis president and CEO Maryann Reese, who said the new and expanded clinics throughout the area will help Saint Francis accommodate that shift.
Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.