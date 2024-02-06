Last week, Saint Francis closed on an 18-acre tract in Sikeston between Route H and Interstate 55 at Exit 67 behind Drury Inn and Suites, with plans to build a new clinic there starting later this year. According to a news release from Saint Francis, all services of the Ferguson Medical Group in Sikeston will move into the new clinic when it opens in 2023.

Saint Francis Healthcare has also announced plans to expand primary and urgent care services with Ferguson Medical Group clinics in Charleston, East Prairie and Scott City, as well as expansions to the services at Cape Primary Care and Immediate Convenient Care, located at the intersection of North Kingshighway and Lexington Avenue in Cape Girardeau.

"There has been a shift away from hospital-based care with a greater emphasis on prevention and treatment in an outpatient, ambulatory clinic setting," said Saint Francis president and CEO Maryann Reese, who said the new and expanded clinics throughout the area will help Saint Francis accommodate that shift.

