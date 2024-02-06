All sections
October 25, 2021
Saint Francis Healthcare System announces additions
Larina "Jody" Ditto, MSW, LCSW and Christopher Johnson have joined Saint Francis Healthcare System. n Ditto, with 20 years of experience, specializes in the treatment of mental health, cognitive behavioral therapy, substance abuse and grief therapy...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long

Larina "Jody" Ditto, MSW, LCSW and Christopher Johnson have joined Saint Francis Healthcare System.

Larina "Jody" Ditto
Larina "Jody" Ditto
  • Ditto, with 20 years of experience, specializes in the treatment of mental health, cognitive behavioral therapy, substance abuse and grief therapy.

She joins Immediate Convenient Care in Cape Girardeau. Ditto earned her undergraduate degree at Southeast Missouri State University and received a Master of Social Work from Saint Louis University.

Christopher Johnson
Christopher Johnson
  • Johnson, who has worked in facilities maintenance for Saint Francis since 1980, was promoted to facilities manager effective Sept. 1.

Johnson will have oversight for more than 1.7 million square feet of buildings, including the Medical Center and offsite practices.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.



