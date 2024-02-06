Saint Francis Healthcare System announces additions

Larina "Jody" Ditto, MSW, LCSW and Christopher Johnson have joined Saint Francis Healthcare System.
She joins Immediate Convenient Care in Cape Girardeau. Ditto earned her undergraduate degree at Southeast Missouri State University and received a Master of Social Work from Saint Louis University.
Johnson will have oversight for more than 1.7 million square feet of buildings, including the Medical Center and offsite practices.
