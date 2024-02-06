Saint Francis Healthcare notes milestone for TAVR procedure

Saint Francis Healthcare System announced its Heart Valve Center has performed 300 transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) procedures since September 2014.
TAVR, according to a news release, is considered a safer alternative to open-heart surgery, offering patients with severe aortic stenosis a minimally invasive surgical option.
