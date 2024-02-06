Saint Francis Healthcare names Joel Sander VP medical operations

Joel Sander, MSPT, MBA, has been named vice president of Saint Francis Medical Partners Operations-North, effective today.
Sander's area of responsibility includes Saint Francis primary care clinics in Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Farmington, as well as the Orthopedic and Neurosciences service lines. Operational oversight extends to Cape Physicians Associates, Cape Primary Care and Immediate Convenient Care, Saint Francis Clinic Jackson, Farmington Physician Associates, Advanced Orthopedic Specialists, Cape Spine and Neurosurgery, Cape Neurology Specialists, Cape Neurosurgical Associates, Rehab Medical and Cape Care for Women.
Sander, who earned his undergraduate degree at Southeast, joined Saint Francis as a staff physical therapist in 2003.
