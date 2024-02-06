All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessDecember 27, 2021

Saint Francis Healthcare names Joel Sander VP medical operations

Joel Sander, MSPT, MBA, has been named vice president of Saint Francis Medical Partners Operations-North, effective today. Sander's area of responsibility includes Saint Francis primary care clinics in Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Farmington, as well as the Orthopedic and Neurosciences service lines. ...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Joel Sander
Joel Sander

Joel Sander, MSPT, MBA, has been named vice president of Saint Francis Medical Partners Operations-North, effective today.

Sander's area of responsibility includes Saint Francis primary care clinics in Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Farmington, as well as the Orthopedic and Neurosciences service lines. Operational oversight extends to Cape Physicians Associates, Cape Primary Care and Immediate Convenient Care, Saint Francis Clinic Jackson, Farmington Physician Associates, Advanced Orthopedic Specialists, Cape Spine and Neurosurgery, Cape Neurology Specialists, Cape Neurosurgical Associates, Rehab Medical and Cape Care for Women.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Sander, who earned his undergraduate degree at Southeast, joined Saint Francis as a staff physical therapist in 2003.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessNov. 27
Stock market today: Losses for Big Tech pull US indexes lowe...
BusinessNov. 26
Stock market today: Wall Street hits records despite tariff ...
BusinessNov. 26
Sponsored: River Radio keeps community connected and enterta...
BusinessNov. 26
Midwest Y’allternative brings alt boutique to Broadway

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Walmart becomes latest - and biggest - company to roll back its DEI policies
BusinessNov. 26
Walmart becomes latest - and biggest - company to roll back its DEI policies
Late night Insomnia Cookies bakery to open in Cape Girardeau
BusinessNov. 25
Late night Insomnia Cookies bakery to open in Cape Girardeau
Jackson IT business finalist for industry award
BusinessNov. 25
Jackson IT business finalist for industry award
Mercy Southeast adds virtual ICU capabilities
BusinessNov. 25
Mercy Southeast adds virtual ICU capabilities
Saint Francis hires new nurse practitioner, physician assistants
BusinessNov. 25
Saint Francis hires new nurse practitioner, physician assistants
Missouri gas prices on rise
BusinessNov. 25
Missouri gas prices on rise
Papa Johns, Media Leaf apply for business licenses
BusinessNov. 25
Papa Johns, Media Leaf apply for business licenses
Old Town Cape celebrates Small Business Saturday with bingo event
BusinessNov. 25
Old Town Cape celebrates Small Business Saturday with bingo event
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy