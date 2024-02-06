Saint Francis Epilepsy Center receives higher accreditation

The Saint Francis Healthcare System Neurosciences Institute Epilepsy Center has been accredited as a Level 3 Epilepsy Center by the National Association of Epilepsy Centers (NAEC).
“This is a substantial achievement for the Saint Francis Epilepsy Center. This accreditation really sets Saint Francis apart from other hospital systems in the area and is a testament to the high level of care our program provides,” neurologist and epileptologist Mark Farrenburg said in a news release. “... I hope this recognition helps us expand our reach and provide excellent care to every single epilepsy patient in the region.”
Level 3 is the highest level available for epilepsy centers that do not directly provide epilepsy services. In case of epilepsy that resists medication, the Saint Francis Epilepsy Center performs local surgery evaluations and develops joint surgical plans with outside surgery centers while continuing involvement throughout the process.
The Saint Francis Epilepsy Center is the only one between St. Louis and Memphis, Tennessee. Its services include an epilepsy monitoring unit, routine and ambulatory electroencephalograms, neuropsychology services and management of neuromodulary devices.
Epilepsy is a brain pathology that causes recurrent seizures. According to the news release, it affects nearly 3.5 million people nationwide.
