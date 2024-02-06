All sections
BusinessAugust 8, 2022
Saint Francis awards scholarships
Jeff Long
Saint Francis Healthcare system's foundation has released a list of 23 students who received health care scholarships in July.
Saint Francis Healthcare system's foundation has released a list of 23 students who received health care scholarships in July.Southeast MIssourian file

Saint Francis Foundation and Saint Francis Auxiliary have awarded 23 health care scholarships to area students in July.

Names of recipients have been supplied by health care system staff.

Stacy Meyer of Millersville was awarded the Steven C. Bjelich Executive Scholarship, which is a $5,000 award available to graduate students pursuing a master's degree in health care administration.

Twenty-two other scholarships of $2,000 each were awarded to students pursuing degrees in health care-related fields.

  • Cape Girardeau: Kailey Bell, Claire Bruenderman, Shannon Beussink, McKenzie Goodson, Melanie Hayden, Sean Merk, Tatum McCollough, Karolina Pogorzelski and Allison Vaughn
  • Jackson: Katelyn Fehr, Brendan Gross, Madelyn Ohmes and Chloe Pipkin
  • Scott City: Abigail Heisserer and Rebecca Reed
  • Marble Hill, Missouri: Kyla Beel and Austin Bucher
  • Sikeston, Missouri: Alyssa Nolen and Sydney Stark
  • Zalma, Missouri: Logan Lemons
  • Poplar Bluff, Missouri: Cortney Watson
  • Jonesboro, Illinois: Britni Helton

The Saint Francis Healthcare Scholarship Program was established in 1980.

Saint Francis Foundation, Saint Francis Auxiliary and donors fund the program, and since its inception, more than $793,000 in education scholarships have been provided to college students to encourage participation in professional health care careers.

Business
