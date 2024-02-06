Saint Francis awards scholarships

Saint Francis Foundation and Saint Francis Auxiliary have awarded 23 health care scholarships to area students in July.

Names of recipients have been supplied by health care system staff.

Stacy Meyer of Millersville was awarded the Steven C. Bjelich Executive Scholarship, which is a $5,000 award available to graduate students pursuing a master's degree in health care administration.

Twenty-two other scholarships of $2,000 each were awarded to students pursuing degrees in health care-related fields.