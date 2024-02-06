Saint Francis announces increase in minimum hourly wage

"Since 2018, Saint Francis has repeatedly raised its minimum hourly pay to ensure all colleagues have an opportunity to earn a livable wage," she said in a statement released by the organization. "We believe this is a tangible expression of our Catholic heritage and the mission begun by our founding Franciscan sisters nearly 150 years ago."

The wage adjustment represents an additional investment of "more than $2 million" in the health care system's staff, according to the Saint Francis statement.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.