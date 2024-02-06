All sections
BusinessFebruary 16, 2025

Saint Francis advances AI program for easier clinical paperwork

Saint Francis Healthcare System is expanding its use of Abridge's AI platform to automate clinical documentation, reducing paperwork for clinicians.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro

Saint Francis Healthcare System has partnered with the Pittsburgh-based Abridge artificial intelligence platform to reduce administrative burdens on clinicians.

Abridge automates clinical documentation in real-time with AI, integrating directly into the electronic health record workflow. This allows clinicians to spend less time doing paperwork as the AI automates their notes.

Following a pilot period to test for efficiency and safety, Saint Francis is expanding the use of Abridge across the health care system.

“Abridge has been one of the most significant technological innovations that we have implemented. Many providers are getting a significant amount of time back each day that was previously spent writing progress notes,” Trevin Mayabb, a clinical informaticist and family medicine physician at Saint Francis said.

Mayabb said clinicians using Abridge have provided positive feedback on the service. According to a survey of clinicians who participated in the pilot program, 72% of respondents said Abridge improved their satisfaction at work.

“Abridge allows me to give more direct attention to my patients. It also saves me about eight hours a week of after-hours typing and makes my job much more enjoyable. Plus, my patients sense that our clinic has cutting-edge technology,” doctor Kevin Blanton said.

The Abridge platform will be used in a variety of specialties at Saint Francis, including obstetrics, gynecology, hematology, oncology, cardiology and pediatrics.

