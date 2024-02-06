Saint Francis adds diversity position

"Wyky will be instrumental in engaging the hearts and minds of not only our colleagues, but also our community to create a more diverse, equitable and inclusive health care system," said Jimmy Wilferth, the organization's marketing and foundation vice president.

Jean will also add to the foundation's development by working with Saint Francis donors, Wilferth said, but "the diversity portion of the position is new. We live in a day where we all need greater awareness and appreciation for our brothers and sisters who look different."

Born and raised in Pompano Beach, Florida, Jean came to Cape Girardeau in 2009 to play football for Southeast Missouri State University, where he earned a degree in corporate communications. Since coming to the community, Jean has served as a first-responder for the 32nd Judicial Circuit Juvenile Office and co-founded Honorable Young Men's Club. Both roles have allowed him to mentor young men in the Cape Girardeau School District who struggle with behavioral challenges.

"I am purpose and mission driven," Jean said in commenting on his new role at Saint Francis, which he said is "very supportive of the community while its mission is rooted in faith. Everything seemed to align between my values and what Saint Francis stands for."