All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessJune 28, 2021

Saint Francis adds diversity position

Saint Francis Healthcare System has added a new position that will focus on diversity and inclusion within the organization. Wyky Jean joined the Saint Francis system last month in the newly-created role of director of development and diversity. In making the announcement last week of Jean's appointment, Saint Francis said his role will be to "develop, implement and monitor diversity goals and programs in various departments and make the (Saint Francis) Foundation donor experience as seamless as possible.". ...

Southeast Missourian
Wyky Jean
Wyky Jean

Saint Francis Healthcare System has added a new position that will focus on diversity and inclusion within the organization.

Wyky Jean joined the Saint Francis system last month in the newly-created role of director of development and diversity.

In making the announcement last week of Jean's appointment, Saint Francis said his role will be to "develop, implement and monitor diversity goals and programs in various departments and make the (Saint Francis) Foundation donor experience as seamless as possible."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"Wyky will be instrumental in engaging the hearts and minds of not only our colleagues, but also our community to create a more diverse, equitable and inclusive health care system," said Jimmy Wilferth, the organization's marketing and foundation vice president.

Jean will also add to the foundation's development by working with Saint Francis donors, Wilferth said, but "the diversity portion of the position is new. We live in a day where we all need greater awareness and appreciation for our brothers and sisters who look different."

Born and raised in Pompano Beach, Florida, Jean came to Cape Girardeau in 2009 to play football for Southeast Missouri State University, where he earned a degree in corporate communications. Since coming to the community, Jean has served as a first-responder for the 32nd Judicial Circuit Juvenile Office and co-founded Honorable Young Men's Club. Both roles have allowed him to mentor young men in the Cape Girardeau School District who struggle with behavioral challenges.

"I am purpose and mission driven," Jean said in commenting on his new role at Saint Francis, which he said is "very supportive of the community while its mission is rooted in faith. Everything seemed to align between my values and what Saint Francis stands for."

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessDec. 9
Stock market today: Nvidia drags Wall Street from its record...
BusinessDec. 9
Doctor, gastroenterologist join Saint Francis clinics
BusinessDec. 9
New, expanding businesses celebrate with ribbon-cuttings
BusinessDec. 9
Gas prices near lowest levels since 2021

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Teriyaki Madness opens Dec. 20 in Cape Girardeau
BusinessDec. 9
Teriyaki Madness opens Dec. 20 in Cape Girardeau
FRESH new look: Cape Girardeau restaurateurs open new location, launch franchising initiative
BusinessDec. 8
FRESH new look: Cape Girardeau restaurateurs open new location, launch franchising initiative
UnitedHealthcare CEO's shooting opens a door for many to vent frustrations over insurance
BusinessDec. 7
UnitedHealthcare CEO's shooting opens a door for many to vent frustrations over insurance
Paws-itive change: Jackson dog trainers move into new location
BusinessDec. 2
Paws-itive change: Jackson dog trainers move into new location
New school location, boutique host ribbon-cuttings
BusinessDec. 2
New school location, boutique host ribbon-cuttings
Cheaper fuel early Christmas gift for commuters
BusinessDec. 2
Cheaper fuel early Christmas gift for commuters
Cape Girardeau, Perryville chambers to host networking events
BusinessDec. 2
Cape Girardeau, Perryville chambers to host networking events
Dessert shop among new Cape Girardeau businesses
BusinessDec. 2
Dessert shop among new Cape Girardeau businesses
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy