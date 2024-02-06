All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessSeptember 13, 2021

Saint Francis achieves stroke recognition, Gilmer earns certification

For the second consecutive year, Saint Francis Medical Center has received the American Heart Association's Gold Plus Award in recognition of its care for stroke patients and the hospital's commitment to ensuring those patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

For the second consecutive year, Saint Francis Medical Center has received the American Heart Association's Gold Plus Award in recognition of its care for stroke patients and the hospital's commitment to ensuring those patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.

The award was based on several quality achievement measurements used for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients, as outlined by the American Heart Association. These measurements include evaluation of the proper use of medication and other stroke treatments with the goal of speeding recovery and reducing death and disability as well as patient education, post-discharge follow-up and other care transition interventions.

The stroke program at Saint Francis is certified as a Joint Commission Primary Stroke Center, in collaboration with the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, and as a Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Time Critical Diagnosis Level II Stroke Center.

According to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, stroke is the fifth leading cause of death and a major cause of adult disability in the United States. On average, someone in the U.S. suffers a stroke every 40 seconds and nearly 795,000 Americans experience a new or recurrent stroke annually.

n

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Thomas Gilmer
Thomas Gilmer

Thomas Gilmer, on-site safety manager for Perryville, Missouri-based Robinson Construction, has completed requirements for the Board of Certified Safety Professionals (BCSP) construction health and safety technician certification.

The certification is given by BCSP to those who pass a certification exam and meet certain eligibility and experience criteria.

Those who achieve certification must recertify every five years in order to ensure they remain knowledgeable in safety practices.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessNov. 20
Stock market today: Wall Street weakens as Target tumbles
BusinessNov. 20
Sponsored: How TeeHouse Complex is redefining golf in Cape G...
BusinessNov. 19
Stock market today: Nvidia helps pull US indexes higher
BusinessNov. 19
SEEDS panel presents perspective of agriculture, concrete, l...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Sam’s Fine Jewelry selects Jackson for second storefront
BusinessNov. 19
Sam’s Fine Jewelry selects Jackson for second storefront
No yolks about it: 400 applicants tour Cal-Maine facility in Dexter
BusinessNov. 19
No yolks about it: 400 applicants tour Cal-Maine facility in Dexter
US to add features such as blind spot warnings and pedestrian detection to vehicle crash ratings
BusinessNov. 18
US to add features such as blind spot warnings and pedestrian detection to vehicle crash ratings
Intoxicating hemp booming in Missouri as regulators, marijuana industry try to shut it down
BusinessNov. 18
Intoxicating hemp booming in Missouri as regulators, marijuana industry try to shut it down
FGR Mechanical celebrates 30 years of industrial work
BusinessNov. 18
FGR Mechanical celebrates 30 years of industrial work
New physician joins Saint Francis Pain Management Center
BusinessNov. 18
New physician joins Saint Francis Pain Management Center
SEMO-NASV therapist receives play therapy credentials
BusinessNov. 18
SEMO-NASV therapist receives play therapy credentials
Gas prices fall as winter draws closer
BusinessNov. 18
Gas prices fall as winter draws closer
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy