Saint Francis achieves stroke recognition, Gilmer earns certification

For the second consecutive year, Saint Francis Medical Center has received the American Heart Association's Gold Plus Award in recognition of its care for stroke patients and the hospital's commitment to ensuring those patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.

The award was based on several quality achievement measurements used for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients, as outlined by the American Heart Association. These measurements include evaluation of the proper use of medication and other stroke treatments with the goal of speeding recovery and reducing death and disability as well as patient education, post-discharge follow-up and other care transition interventions.

The stroke program at Saint Francis is certified as a Joint Commission Primary Stroke Center, in collaboration with the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, and as a Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Time Critical Diagnosis Level II Stroke Center.

According to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, stroke is the fifth leading cause of death and a major cause of adult disability in the United States. On average, someone in the U.S. suffers a stroke every 40 seconds and nearly 795,000 Americans experience a new or recurrent stroke annually.

