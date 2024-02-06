Russell McElveen joins Mercy cardiovascular center

A new surgeon has joined Mercy Clinic Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery-Broadway in Cape Girardeau. Russell McElveen works as a cardiothoracic and vascular surgeon, specializing in treating a variety of ailments, including heart attacks, heart disease and strokes.

McElveen hails from Florence, South Carolina, earning a Bachelor of Science in biological sciences from Clemson University. He also earned a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM).

“With LECOM becoming a strategic partner with Mercy in training the next generation of physicians, Mercy Southeast felt like the perfect fit for me. LECOM provided me with a great medical education, and this is a wonderful opportunity to give back to an institution that has given me so much in life,” he said in a Friday, Feb. 7, news release.