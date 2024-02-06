Russell McElveen joins Mercy cardiovascular center

A new surgeon has joined Mercy Clinic Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery-Broadway in Cape Girardeau. Russell McElveen works as a cardiothoracic and vascular surgeon, specializing in treating a variety of ailments, including heart attacks, heart disease and strokes.
McElveen hails from Florence, South Carolina, earning a Bachelor of Science in biological sciences from Clemson University. He also earned a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM).
“With LECOM becoming a strategic partner with Mercy in training the next generation of physicians, Mercy Southeast felt like the perfect fit for me. LECOM provided me with a great medical education, and this is a wonderful opportunity to give back to an institution that has given me so much in life,” he said in a Friday, Feb. 7, news release.
McElveen previously worked in North Carolina, South Carolina, Illinois and elsewhere in Missouri, including at other Mercy hospitals. He is certified by both the American Board of Surgery and the American Board of Thoracic Surgery.
The Broadway clinic is at 1723 Broadway, Suite 210.
