Rush Limbaugh mansion in Florida sold

The waterfront home of Rush H. Limbaugh III has sold for $155 million in Palm Beach, Florida, according to Wall Street Journal online, citing property records.
According to WSJ reporting, Limbaugh's home sat on 2.7 acres.
Limbaugh, a Cape Girardeau native, 1969 Cape Girardeau Central High School graduate and radio broadcaster, died In February 2021 of cancer at age 70.
