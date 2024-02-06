Rush Limbaugh home in Florida in demolition

The waterfront mansion of late radio host Rush Limbaugh III is being razed in West Palm Beach, Florida, to make way for a development by billionaire William Lauder of Estee Lauder cosmetics fame, according to a story in Palm Beach (Florida) Post.
Lauder bought the Limbaugh home for $155 million in March.
Limbaugh, a Cape Girardeau native, died of lung cancer Feb. 17, 2021.
President Donald Trump awarded Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom a year before the broadcaster's passing.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.