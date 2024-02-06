All sections
August 7, 2023

Rush Limbaugh home in Florida in demolition

The waterfront mansion of late radio host Rush Limbaugh III is being razed in West Palm Beach, Florida, to make way for a development by billionaire William Lauder of Estee Lauder cosmetics fame, according to a story in Palm Beach (Florida) Post...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
A man attaches a U.S. flag to the gate of radio host Rush Limbaugh's home Feb. 17, 2021, in West Palm Beach, Florida. Limbaugh died earlier that day. His oceanfront mansion is being demolished.
A man attaches a U.S. flag to the gate of radio host Rush Limbaugh's home Feb. 17, 2021, in West Palm Beach, Florida. Limbaugh died earlier that day. His oceanfront mansion is being demolished.

The waterfront mansion of late radio host Rush Limbaugh III is being razed in West Palm Beach, Florida, to make way for a development by billionaire William Lauder of Estee Lauder cosmetics fame, according to a story in Palm Beach (Florida) Post.

Lauder bought the Limbaugh home for $155 million in March.

Limbaugh, a Cape Girardeau native, died of lung cancer Feb. 17, 2021.

President Donald Trump awarded Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom a year before the broadcaster's passing.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter.

