Rural population losses are Cape County's gain

It was a little more than a century ago, in the waning days of World War I, when a song titled "How Ya Gonna Keep 'em Down on the Farm (After They've Seen Paree?)" rose to popularity.

The song expressed a concern American soldiers wouldn't want to go back to their rural roots after experiencing European city life during the war.

In the 102 years since it was published in 1919, the song has generally been associated with any migration of people from rural surroundings to "city life."

The lyrics seemed particularly appropriate over the weekend as I looked at some of the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

You may have read the story I wrote about the population gains over the past 10 years in places such as Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Paducah, Kentucky, as well as the population losses in Alexander County, Illinois, which experienced one of the nation's biggest population declines, losing more than a third of its residents between 2010 and 2020.

However, I didn't have room in my story to mention the Census Bureau's finding roughly 85% of all Americans now live in or near an urban area, more than ever before in our nation's history.

Art Wallhausen, longtime newspaperman and retired assistant to the president at Southeast Missouri State University, took a look at the census data and shared some interesting observations with me. He pointed out that with the exception of Cape Girardeau County, which had an 8% population increase in the last decade, the populations of almost every other Southeast Missouri county fell during the same time frame.

Here's what he found by county:

Cape Girardeau — 2010: 75,674. 2020: 81,710. Gain: 6,036 (up 8.0%)

Bollinger — 2010: 12,363. 2020: 10,567. Loss: 1,796 (down 14.5%)

Butler — 2010: 42,794. 2020: 42,130. Loss: 664 (down 1.6%)

Carter — 2010: 6,265. 2020: 5,202. Loss: 1,063 (down 17.0%)

Dunklin — 2010: 31,953. 2020: 28,283. Loss: 3,670 (down 11.5%)

Iron — 2010: 10,630. 2020: 9,537. Loss: 1,093 (down 10.3%)

Mississippi — 2010: 14,358. 2020: 12,577. Loss: 1,781 (down 12.4%)

New Madrid — 2010: 18,956. 2020: 16,434. Loss: 2,522 (down 13.3%)

Pemiscot — 2010: 18,296. 2020: 15,661. Loss: 2,635 (down 14.4%)

Perry — 2010: 18,971. 2020: 18,956. Loss: 15 (down 0.1%)

Reynolds — 2010: 6,696. 2020: 6,096. Loss: 600 (down 9.0%)

Scott — 2010: 39,191. 2020: 38,059. Loss: 1,132 (down 2.9%)

Stoddard — 2010: 29,968. 2020: 28,672. Loss: 1,296 (down 4.3%)

Wayne — 2010: 13,521. 2020: 10,974. Loss: 2,547 (down 18.8%)

The numbers are intriguing and speak not only to the significant population gain in Cape Girardeau County, but also to the population losses in rural counties throughout the region.

Of particular interest, Art said, were the losses in the Bootheel counties of Dunklin, Mississippi, New Madrid and Pemiscot, which experienced a combined loss of 10,608 residents, or 12.7% between 2010 and 2020.

One other interesting census fact, he said, was Cape Girardeau County had a net population gain of 6,036 residents, which was more than St. Louis County's population growth of 5,171, increasing from 998,954 to 1,004,125, a 0.5% gain.

Meanwhile, the City of St. Louis had a population decline of 17,716 over the past decade, dropping from 319,294 to 301,578, representing negative growth of 5.5%.

I'm not sure what it all means, but perhaps they should change the song lyrics to "How ya gonna keep 'em down on the farm, after they've seen Cape County?"

Vaccine postscript

Last week in my column I wrote about "Jane," a nurse at an area hospital who has chosen to retire partly because more and more unvaccinated people are testing positive for coronavirus. She said they're showing up at her hospital seeking care when a simple shot could have prevented their infection, or at least reduced the severity of their symptoms to the point they could have been managed at home.

I also mentioned in my column the position taken by the Missouri Nurses Association (MONA), saying it "supports workplace mandates" and "strongly encourages" health care workers to be vaccinated.

As you might imagine, I received a number of responses, both in favor of and against mandatory vaccinations.