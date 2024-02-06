Rural King signage goes up for new Cape Girardeau store

Rural King is on track for its planned grand opening March 26 in Cape Girardeau.
Last week, workers installed giant lettering above the main entrance to the new farm supply store at 210 S. Silver Springs Road.
Rural King, founded in 1960, has 125 locations in 13 states and will boast four outlets in Missouri after the Cape Girardeau opening.
Mattoon, Illinois-based Rural King features livestock supplies, clothing, hardware and compact tractors from 19 to 55 horsepower at select locations.
A sign along William Street is advertising for employees for the Cape Girardeau store and a list of open positions may be viewed at rktalent.com.
