Ruggieri opens Pasta + Sauce

Pasta + Sauce formally opened Monday, Oct. 2, at 127 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau, in the same location proprietor Gabriele Ruggieri operated a previous eatery, Gabriel's Food + Wine.

Ruggieri opened Speck Pizza + Street Food, another Italian restaurant, September 2022 at 430 Broadway in Scout Hall.

"Pasta + Sauce is the same price point (as Speck)," said Ruggieri, a native of Milan, Italy. "(The brand identity change) is definitely an adjustment to the demographic. People have less money but still want to go out and enjoy food that doesn't cost too much — good quality pasta, good quality pizza, that's what I do."

The 4,000-square-foot restaurant is open six days a week, 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday,