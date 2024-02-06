Gabriel's Food + Wine, 127 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau, shuttered Sunday, Aug. 20.
"After six years, we are closing our doors," according to a post on the Italian restaurant's Facebook page.
"It's time to brainstorm something new," said owner Gabriele Ruggieri, who continues to operate Speck Pizza + Street Food at 430 Broadway.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.