BusinessAugust 21, 2023

Ruggieri closes Gabriel's, to open new concept in downtown Cape Girardeau

Gabriel's Food + Wine, 127 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau, shuttered Sunday, Aug. 20. "After six years, we are closing our doors," according to a post on the Italian restaurant's Facebook page. "It's time to brainstorm something new," said owner Gabriele Ruggieri, who continues to operate Speck Pizza + Street Food at 430 Broadway.

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Gabriele Ruggieri is seen inside his Cape Girardeau restaurant, Gabriel's Food + Wine, 127 N. Main St., which he closed Sunday, Aug. 20. Ruggieri continues to operate Speck Food + Street Food at 430 Broadway.
Gabriele Ruggieri is seen inside his Cape Girardeau restaurant, Gabriel's Food + Wine, 127 N. Main St., which he closed Sunday, Aug. 20. Ruggieri continues to operate Speck Food + Street Food at 430 Broadway.Southeast Missourian file

Gabriel's Food + Wine, 127 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau, shuttered Sunday, Aug. 20.

"After six years, we are closing our doors," according to a post on the Italian restaurant's Facebook page.

"It's time to brainstorm something new," said owner Gabriele Ruggieri, who continues to operate Speck Pizza + Street Food at 430 Broadway.

