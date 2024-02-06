Rufus Red Hots applies for food cart vending license

The City of Cape Girardeau's customer service office received one business license application last week. The application was from Yolanda Cawthon of Downers Grove, Illinois, for a license to operate a mobile food cart as an extension of Rufus Red Hots, 600 Broadway in Cape Girardeau.
