BusinessMarch 21, 2022

Roto Rooter opens Cape Girardeau office

Roto Rooter has leased office and warehouse space at 822 Enterprise St. in Cape Girardeau. The full-service plumbing repair and maintenance company, using the slogan "If water touches it, we can fix it," moved into the 3,688-square-foot facility in February...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Roto Rooter has leased office space at 822 Enterprise St. in Cape Girardeau.
Submitted

Roto Rooter has leased office and warehouse space at 822 Enterprise St. in Cape Girardeau.

The full-service plumbing repair and maintenance company, using the slogan "If water touches it, we can fix it," moved into the 3,688-square-foot facility in February.

The local franchise, serving Cape Girardeau and Scott counties, has a three-year lease on the property and employs six people full time, according to manager and licensed plumber Will Grubbs.

Tom Kelsey with Lorimont Commercial Real Estate assisted with the transaction.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Business
