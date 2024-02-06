Roto Rooter opens Cape Girardeau office

Roto Rooter has leased office and warehouse space at 822 Enterprise St. in Cape Girardeau.
The full-service plumbing repair and maintenance company, using the slogan "If water touches it, we can fix it," moved into the 3,688-square-foot facility in February.
The local franchise, serving Cape Girardeau and Scott counties, has a three-year lease on the property and employs six people full time, according to manager and licensed plumber Will Grubbs.
Tom Kelsey with Lorimont Commercial Real Estate assisted with the transaction.
