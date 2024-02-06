Rooms with new views: Hotels try their hand in home-sharing

Travelers sometimes want a cookie-cutter room in a downtown hotel, and they sometimes want a cozy Tuscan farmhouse to share with friends.

Hotels have always been good at providing the first one. Now, they're trying to figure out how to provide the second -- and blunt the growth of competitors such as Airbnb. But they're having mixed success.

Marriott said last month it's expanding its six-month-old home-sharing pilot in London to three additional European cities. On the same day, Hyatt announced it was pulling out of a money-losing collaboration with luxury home-sharing company Oasis.

Analysts say hotels are wise to experiment. Airbnb now has 5 million listings on its site, up 25 percent from a year ago. By comparison, Marriott grew 5 percent last year to 1.3 million rooms. In some markets, such as New York and Miami, studies indicate home-sharing is already eroding hotel profits.

But it's not clear how far hotels are willing to expand into home-sharing, which challenges their traditional business models. It costs more to clean homes scattered in various neighborhoods than rooms at a central location, for example.

The living room of a flat that will be available for short-term rent is seen Sept. 28 in London. Kirsty Wigglesworth ~ Associated Press

The barriers are so great at least one major hotel company -- Hilton -- is giving home-sharing a pass for now. The company's CEO, Chris Nassetta, said the quality, consistency and amenities Hilton customers expect are best provided in hotels.

Other hotel companies, such as Marriott, say they can bring order and standards to the chaotic home-sharing market. Hotels promise perks they say Airbnb can't match: fully vetted properties, fluffy white towels and popular loyalty programs that let members use points to book homes.

"The lines are beginning to blur, and depending on what kind of trip it is, sometimes a home feels better than a hotel," said Jennifer Hsieh, Marriott's vice president of customer experience.

Marriott began testing home rentals in London in the spring. Last month, it expanded pilot program -- called Tribute Portfolio Homes -- to Paris, Rome and Lisbon. Marriott said the program will now include 340 homes.

Hotels aren't necessarily luring different customers with their home-sharing options. Instead, they're finding existing customers want more options, said Steve Caron, vice president and head of vacation rentals for Comfort Inn parent Choice Hotels, which has partnered with RedAwning, a company overseeing 20,000 rental properties.

A view from the top floor of a flat that will be available for short-term rent is seen Sept. 28 in London. Kirsty Wigglesworth ~ Associated Press

Take Craig Sowerby, an author and freelance travel writer based in Barcelona, Spain. He's a Hyatt loyalty member and usually stays in hotels, but he decided to try an Oasis apartment for a one-month trip to Buenos Aires this summer.

There were some hiccups. He had to pay upfront, months in advance, for the full $1,745 cost of his stay. He got fresh towels and sheets weekly, but there was no other cleaning. The Wi-Fi didn't work.

On the plus side, he said, he earned credits toward his elite Hyatt status as well as points for future stays. The apartment was also far nicer than the Airbnb he subsequently rented in another part of Argentina. But he thinks it will be a challenge for hotel chains to deliver the same standard of service in shared homes.