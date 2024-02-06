Rod Jetton returns to state government

Rod Jetton, former Missouri House speaker and ex-Bollinger County commissioner, has returned to government service in Jefferson City.

In 2011, after leaving the state House, Jetton was placed on probation after pleading guilty to misdemeanor assault.

The De Soto, Missouri, native was also the focus of 2010 bribery allegations, but a grand jury did not return any indictments.

Jetton, a 1986 graduate of Charleston (Missouri) High School, began work in August as assistant deputy director in the Motor Vehicle and License Division, part of the state Department of Revenue (DOR).