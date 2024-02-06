Rock N' Roll Sushi takes to the stage

When Donnie Shaw and his wife were coming back to Cape Girardeau from a vacation in Florida, they stopped at a sushi chain called Rock N' Roll Sushi.

The couple was impressed by the atmosphere of the restaurant, with neon lights, music videos playing and menus shaped like album covers.

"What sold us on knowing that one of these needed to be here in Missouri, and especially here in Cape Girardeau, was the quality of food. It was just second to none," Shaw said.

Shaw got in touch with the company and worked on bringing the chain to Cape Girardeau. He opened a Rock N' Roll Sushi on Monday, Feb. 19, at 3069 William St., Suite 101.

"This is something you could bring somebody to that would never think they'd like sushi, and they would like it," he said of the restaurant.

Its menu features various seafood sushi rolls, often topped with spicy ingredients or sauces, as well as hibachi, salads and desserts.

"It's definitely one of those things that definitely fits our demographic and our people, and it's a perfect fit for this area," Shaw said.

Shaw is no stranger to owning a restaurant. He operates Honey Baked Ham Company at 201 S. Mount Auburn Road, just a block away from Rock N' Roll Sushi.