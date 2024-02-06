Rock 'N' Roll Drive-In brings new life to old venue

A nearly forgotten remnant of a bygone era is being reincarnated as a family-friendly entertainment venue a few miles south of Cape Girardeau.
A month ago, it was easy to overlook the site once known as Montgomery Drive-In on an overgrown piece of property along Highway 25 between Dutchtown and Chaffee, Missouri. In fact, it took a keen eye to spot the former drive-in's weathered screen, encrusted by vines and obscured by the trees surrounding it.
But in a few weeks, the property will become Rock 'N' Roll Drive-In, showing classic movies and new releases with a state-of-the-art 40,000-lumen digital laser projection system.
It will also use a low-wattage audio transmitter to pump movie soundtracks directly to FM radios in each vehicle instead of relying on old-style detachable drive-in speakers hanging on poles next to each parking space.
Rock 'N' Roll Drive-In's opening date hasn't been announced, but project developers are shooting for mid-to-late October as long as the weather is favorable for ongoing renovations.
The developers — Jonny Tosarello and Chuck Stratton — also have plans to host live concerts at the site and eventually add amenities such as an arcade, batting cages and mini-golf.
"Our plan is to show good, wholesome movies at a very affordable price, with great concessions, great food and very clean, brand-new bathrooms," Tosarello said. "We're building something for our community. That's our motivation."
Stratton and Tosarello have known each other for years through their wives, who are cousins. Tosarello grew up in the Chicago area and has worked in the live entertainment industry for the past 25 years, specializing in lighting and visual design.
Tosarello and his family live in Jackson. Over the years, he has worked with various artists such as Def Leppard, Paul McCartney, Metallica and Kid Rock. Since 2010, he has been the lighting, video and set designer for the legendary Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd.
Stratton is originally from Bollinger County but now lives with his family in Chaffee, where he started Stratton Express, a car and truck shipping business, 10 years ago. He is also a professional bass fisherman, competing in tournaments across the country.
Both Stratton and Tosarello are members of the Cape Shrine Club.
"He and I talked on and off for years about the Shriners Circus and we used to talk about doing a 'Shriner palooza' here," Tosarello said.
Those conversations eventually led Stratton and Tosarello to contact the Montgomery, family who agreed to lease the drive-in property to them.
For several weeks now, the 12-acre tract has been a beehive of activity as crews cleared trees and brush that have cropped up in the four decades since Montgomery Drive-In, also known as the drive-in theater at Blomeyer, closed in 1980.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many touring bands, including Lynyrd Skynyrd, have canceled their performance schedules, which has given Tosarello time to develop the project.
"Skynyrd hasn't had any shows since March, so I've been home the last six or seven months," he said. "Usually, I'm gone 250 days a year, give or take, so it (the pandemic) has been a blessing in disguise."
And, in regard to the pandemic, Tosarello and Stratton say the drive-in format lends itself to social distancing.
"We're planning on spacing out the cars so everything is socially distanced," Tosarello said. "Initially, we'll have a parking spot and, next to that spot, we'll have a tailgating spot, and if you want to stay socially distanced inside your car with your windows closed and your radio on, you'll be fine."
Between now and next month's reopening, the venue will undergo a face-lift that will include vine removal and power washing of the drive-in's 80-foot wide by 50-foot tall concrete screen. Among other tasks on the "to do" list are site grading and graveling, utility trenching, and installation of ambient lighting and sound systems that will enhance the movie viewing experience.
"We're going to leave a tree line behind the screen and on either side all the way around the park and light a good portion of it," Tosarello explained and said he'll apply his lighting expertise to the tree-lighting project. "We'll code the lights to the movie, so if you're watching, say, 'Die Hard,' and something explodes on the screen, all the trees will turn red. We're also working with a local audio company that's getting us surround-effect speakers."
The drive-in's concessions, restrooms and projection facilities are being fabricated off-site and will be installed in the coming weeks. A stage will also be constructed in front of the screen for live music performances and other events.
Many of the venue's amenities — such as an arcade. batting cages and other upgrades — will be added in phases.
"For now, in order for us to be open in October, we're focusing on our primary points of business — the projection; the clean, air-conditioned bathrooms; and really good food," Tosarello said.
A system is being set up for moviegoers to purchase tickets online through the Rock 'N' Roll Drive-In's website, www.rocknrolldrivein.com. Pricing will be $30 per car for "classic" double features and $35 per vehicle for "new release" double features regardless of how many people are in each vehicle.
"All of our shows will be double features," Stratton said.
The drive-in is working with a movie broker and has signed contracts with several production companies, including Warner Bros., Paramount, Disney and Pixar, clearing the way for their movies to be shown at the drive-in.
"And for concerts, we'll probably go with a per-car price that will vary depending on where your car is located," Tosarello said. "If you're up front center, you're going to pay more for that then if you're all the way in the back."
Depending on weather, the drive-in will likely close for the season in January and February.
"But we might open up a weekend here or there if the weather permits," Tosarello said.
Montgomery Drive-In opened with a "Gala Easter Program" on April 10, 1955.
At that time, there were several other drive-in theaters in the area, including two in Cape Girardeau — one known simply as Cape Drive-In near the Cape Girardeau airport and Star Vue Drive-In on North Kingshighway on a site now occupied by Fountainbleau Lodge.
At one time, there were also two drive-ins in Sikeston, Missouri, one in Jackson and one just south of Chaffee, which had its grand opening just four days after Montgomery Drive-In opened.
The original screen at Montgomery Drive-In was constructed of redwood shipped from Oregon. That screen, according to Southeast Missourian archives, was destroyed by a windstorm in September 1965 and was replaced with the present concrete screen structure, reinforced from behind by 10 massive I-beams.
After closing in 1975, Montgomery Drive-In briefly reopened Friday and Saturday nights during the summer of 1980, but has remained closed, and neglected, since then.
When it opened 65 years ago, the double feature at Montgomery Drive-In included "The Black Knight," starring Alan Ladd, and "The Caine Mutiny," featuring Humphrey Bogart, Van Johnson and Jose Ferrer.
Rock 'N' Roll Drive-In's first features will be announced in the near future on its website and Facebook site.
