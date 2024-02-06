Rock 'N' Roll Drive-In brings new life to old venue

A nearly forgotten remnant of a bygone era is being reincarnated as a family-friendly entertainment venue a few miles south of Cape Girardeau.

A month ago, it was easy to overlook the site once known as Montgomery Drive-In on an overgrown piece of property along Highway 25 between Dutchtown and Chaffee, Missouri. In fact, it took a keen eye to spot the former drive-in's weathered screen, encrusted by vines and obscured by the trees surrounding it.

But in a few weeks, the property will become Rock 'N' Roll Drive-In, showing classic movies and new releases with a state-of-the-art 40,000-lumen digital laser projection system.

It will also use a low-wattage audio transmitter to pump movie soundtracks directly to FM radios in each vehicle instead of relying on old-style detachable drive-in speakers hanging on poles next to each parking space.

Rock 'N' Roll Drive-In's opening date hasn't been announced, but project developers are shooting for mid-to-late October as long as the weather is favorable for ongoing renovations.

The original marquee of Montgomery Drive-In sits in the corner of the property. Tosarello says there are plans to refurbish it for Rock 'N' Roll Drive-In, one of many improvements and refurbishments for the site. Sarah Yenesel

The developers — Jonny Tosarello and Chuck Stratton — also have plans to host live concerts at the site and eventually add amenities such as an arcade, batting cages and mini-golf.

"Our plan is to show good, wholesome movies at a very affordable price, with great concessions, great food and very clean, brand-new bathrooms," Tosarello said. "We're building something for our community. That's our motivation."

Stratton and Tosarello have known each other for years through their wives, who are cousins. Tosarello grew up in the Chicago area and has worked in the live entertainment industry for the past 25 years, specializing in lighting and visual design.

Tosarello and his family live in Jackson. Over the years, he has worked with various artists such as Def Leppard, Paul McCartney, Metallica and Kid Rock. Since 2010, he has been the lighting, video and set designer for the legendary Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Stratton is originally from Bollinger County but now lives with his family in Chaffee, where he started Stratton Express, a car and truck shipping business, 10 years ago. He is also a professional bass fisherman, competing in tournaments across the country.

Both Stratton and Tosarello are members of the Cape Shrine Club.

"He and I talked on and off for years about the Shriners Circus and we used to talk about doing a 'Shriner palooza' here," Tosarello said.

Those conversations eventually led Stratton and Tosarello to contact the Montgomery, family who agreed to lease the drive-in property to them.

For several weeks now, the 12-acre tract has been a beehive of activity as crews cleared trees and brush that have cropped up in the four decades since Montgomery Drive-In, also known as the drive-in theater at Blomeyer, closed in 1980.

A blessing in disguise

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many touring bands, including Lynyrd Skynyrd, have canceled their performance schedules, which has given Tosarello time to develop the project.

"Skynyrd hasn't had any shows since March, so I've been home the last six or seven months," he said. "Usually, I'm gone 250 days a year, give or take, so it (the pandemic) has been a blessing in disguise."

And, in regard to the pandemic, Tosarello and Stratton say the drive-in format lends itself to social distancing.

"We're planning on spacing out the cars so everything is socially distanced," Tosarello said. "Initially, we'll have a parking spot and, next to that spot, we'll have a tailgating spot, and if you want to stay socially distanced inside your car with your windows closed and your radio on, you'll be fine."