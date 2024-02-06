Rob Brooks to join Old Town Cape

Rob Brooks is joining not-for-profit Old Town Cape Inc. as assistant director, working under the leadership of executive director Liz Haynes.
Brooks is a 2009 Sikeston (Missouri) High School and 2014 Southeast Missouri State University graduate.
Brooks begins his duties Wednesday, Aug. 9.
Old Town Cape's stated mission is revitalizing downtown Cape Girardeau and represents 130 city blocks, 4,500 residents and more than 300 businesses.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.